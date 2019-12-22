DENVER — It’s that time again, the annual agonizing tradition for holiday shopping procrastinators (of which my husband is a founding member).

Time is running out, ready or not it’s the holidays. What do you do if you haven’t started on your gift list?

Get creative and think outside the shopping box (or bag). Don’t sit behind your computer and click ‘add to cart’. You don’t have to head to the local mall and whatever you do, please don’t shop at the convenient store on the way to holiday dinner.

How about visiting your local garden center instead? Of course, you’ll find lovely gifts for any gardener in your life, but garden centers offer so much more.

Most local garden centers have gift & décor departments: books, scarves, pillows, local honey, household décor, food, hats, lotion, soap…I’d bet you find something you can’t live without for yourself too!

And of course, plants!

Everyone can benefit from having a living, green plant in their home or office.

If you want to give an experience you could give a gift membership to one of our local gardens: Denver Botanical Gardens or Hudson Gardens in Littleton. Both have events throughout the year, classes and summer concerts.

Inside a garden center is peaceful, warm, unique, green and full of natural light. It’s the perfect place to decompress during an often busy, stressful time of year -- just spend time wandering around.

In no time your shopping will be done, your blood pressure will be lower, and you may find some inspiration for the inner gardener that hides inside of you!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS