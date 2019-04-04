DENVER — Garden cleanup continues. As we cut back perennials, it's a race to clear the debris before the small bulbs bloom.

Spring-flowering bulbs are planted in fall and bloom in late winter or spring. While it's not the right time to plant them, make a note to purchase them next fall.

Little bulbs make a big early show. These include glory-of-the-snow, crocus, snow iris, Lebanon squill (Puschkinia) and early daffodils and tulips. Lenten roses (hellebores) are also in bloom. These hardy perennials from eastern Europe have lovely flowers in shades of pink and plum that stay in bloom for two months.

KUSA

As you clean up your garden, don't get ahead of yourselves. Leave roses alone for now. Lavender, however, will benefit from a trim. Don't cut it all the way back. That will kill it. Just shape it into a pleasing rounded shape. Save the clippings for your linen closet.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS