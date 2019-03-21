DENVER — Deep in a dark, cold room in my basement, potted bulbs have been preparing for spring. Now it's time.

If you planted bulbs of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths last fall, check on them. If they're showing shoots on top and roots coming through the holes of the pots, bring them outside.

Select a sunny spot protected from the north wind. Give the bulbs a good soaking and keep them moist but not soggy.

It will take several weeks for buds begin to show. Low night temperatures can damage the buds so cover the pots with sheets or row covers if it drops much below 25 degrees.

It won't be long before the sweet smell of hyacinths pervades the patio.

