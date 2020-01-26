DENVER — My earliest memory of macramé was being given a book by my mom and learning how to make a plant hanger when I was a kid. Dating myself a little, this is when macramé was popular in the 1970s when I’m sure everyone’s aunt or grandma had a macramé owl with beaded eyes hanging in their house.

Macramé has a longer history than I was aware of. It can be traced back to Arab and Turkish weavers and as its popularity spread throughout Europe, it was introduced to Queen Mary of England in the late 17th century where she taught it to her ladies in waiting.

It was most popular in the Victorian era where it was used to decorate tablecloths, bedspreads and curtains. Sailors called it “square knotting” and continued to spread this art as they traveled into China and the New World, making hammocks and belts.

Happily, macramé is making a comeback. If you’re like me and you’re running out of horizontal space to display your indoor plant collection, then go vertical. Don’t just hang your plants by a plastic hook or plain wire hanger, garden centers and craft stores have macramé plant hangers that will add softness and beauty to your indoor green spaces. Or, if your ambitious, make your own macramé piece.

The supplies needed to make macramé are simple. Cording made of twine, jute, or leather can be used in everything from wall hangings to jewelry. Decorative “focal points” can be added such as wood, beads, shells or buttons.

I scoped out several thrift stores hoping to find an “old-school” macramé book like my mom gave me but couldn’t find one. Thankfully, my local library was stocked with well-written, helpful and attractive books and of course I was able to find plenty of videos on-line that helped me create a basic hanger.

I have to say it was touch and go for a while as my hands and brain relearned a few basic knots to turn 6 cords at 16 feet each become my macramé masterpiece. I personalized mine with several sea beans that I found on the beach in Mexico with my hubby.

So, try some macramé…whether you find a piece you like while out shopping or you are an ambitious crafter, or you get brave like me, add an art form to your plant areas.

A reminder: Make sure you have a pot that either has a saucer attached to the bottom or find an attractive matching saucer to use under your hanging plants. You don’t want a drippy mess of water ruining your carpet or floors when you water your plants.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS