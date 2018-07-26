KUSA — It takes planning to create focal points in your garden. A focal point directs the eye to settle on what you want it to see.

It's "eye-catching." A structure can serve that purpose, whether it's a potting shed, trellis or arbor. It can also be a bench, birdbath or art object. it takes forethought to determine how best to place a focal point.

One of the easiest ways to create focal points is with a big pot or grouping of pots full of colorful flowers and foliage. These pots can also enhance the major original focal point.

For example, my potting shed isn't exactly beautiful--it's pretty mundane--but it's inescapable. Dressed up with pots of plants, however, it's transformed from boring to striking.

Wheelbarrows, wagons and carts--planted with flowers--also turn something utilitarian into something beautiful.

My "folly' is the main focal point of the garden. The main grass path leads from the patio to it, with perennial borders on either side. A "folly" is a structure much used in English country gardens that doesn't serve much of a purpose (besides as an illicit tryst with a lover in romance novels). But it's a great focal point. A gazebo or shade structure does the same thing. It draws the eye to it and enhances your garden experience.

If you'd like to see how I use focal points, please visit the garden on July 28 and 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

This tour benefits Dumb Friends League; the suggested donation is $10.

The address is 3030 W. 46th Avenue in northwest Denver.

