Proctor's Garden: Protect your patio pots

DENVER — Your patio containers represent a big investment. Protect them now as you do your fall garden cleanup and before winter takes its toll on them.

Clay pots are especially vulnerable. Clay absorbs moisture. As it freezes and thaws throughout the winter, the clay can degrade and crack. In addition, pots that still contain soil are in danger because wet soil will expand as it freezes. This will push against the pot wall and may crack it. Empty clay pots, turn them upside down and cover them with a tarp or a plastic saucer.

Glazed ceramic pots are less susceptible to winter damage because they aren't porous like clay. Even so, it's best to empty them as well. Pots that have a bulge can crack when the soil in them freezes and expands.

Plastic pots are the least susceptible to damage.

Save the soil. I dump it in large trash bins. In the spring, mix in fresh compost and fresh potting mix. This will result in a perfectly serviceable potting medium.

