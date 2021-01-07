Proctor's Garden: Rain triggers floral fireworks

As the heat returns, keep fruiting plants hydrated as they ripen.

DENVER — Borders and beds have benefitted from the abundant rain. Patio pots are poised to explode with all the color of a fireworks display.

If some perennials have flopped a bit from the rain, a handy trick to keep them upright is to pull them back and insert inexpensive low wire fencing. It's quick and easy.

Fruiting plants have also benefitted from the rain. As heat returns, keep them hydrated as they ripen. But don't overwater. Your plants will turn yellow and sickly. This is especially important if you garden in clay soil, which holds moisture well. Use a moisture meter to help gauge when you will need to start irrigating again.

Don't let water stand in the saucers of your potted plants. Excessive moisture can rot roots. Tip it out. This will also prevent mosquitoes from breeding there.

The rains also make the weeds grow. They're easier to pull in moist soil. Don't be a slacker. Get busy and pull them.

