How to grow beautiful container plants in Colorado

DENVER, Colorado — The time is fast approaching for our Garden Open Day on September 10 to benefit Denver Dumb Friends League.

You'll see lots and lots of pots. Growing in containers opens up possibilities for nearly everyone.

You can try new plants that perhaps wouldn't thrive in your soil. Gardeners on decks and balconies can also enjoy gardening. Pots in both sun and shade will demonstrate what's possible.

The way you group pots is important. Symmetry plays a part with matching plants on either side of both the sun and shade patios. Big backdrop plants such as dwarf Alberta spruce, smooth yuccas and cannas set the stage for the pots grouped in front of them.

The garden is all about views. Focal points and structures direct the eye. Sit in one of the many seating areas and study the view. Notice how structures and objects are placed.

The garden is all about perennial borders. Achieving a continuous succession of blooms throughout the growing season is the goal.

The borders change from week to week. The midsummer bloomers at the moment include phlox, butterfly bush and several species of rudbeckias, with asters and sedums just coming on.

Please join us on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3030 W. 46th Ave. in Denver for the Proctor's Garden Open Day. A $10 donation benefits Dumb Friends League.

