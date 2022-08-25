Drought stress could be killing your trees - here are ways to save them

Trees suffering from drought stress may not survive until next year. You can take preventative measures to save them.

DENVER — No, it's not fall. If the leaves on your trees are turning brown, that's drought stress. Take action now or you run the risk of losing them this winter.

Trees have two kinds of roots - anchor and feeder.

The anchor roots are generally right below the trunk and help prevent the tree from blowing over. The feeder roots are located at the furthest extent of the tree's branches. That's where you need to water.

Short bursts of water on the grass are not sufficient because the moisture doesn't sink down far enough to reach trees' roots. Soak these areas well or use a deep root watering device.

Trees that are planted above grade in mounds are very hard to keep watered properly.

Sufficient water is also necessary to keep vegetables producing.

This should be their most productive time of year. Keep vegetable picked, they'll stop producing if you don't.

Squash and zucchini are notorious for growing to doorstop size if you don't keep an eye on them. Cucumbers can also grow into seed-filled giants if you don't spot them hiding beneath their leaves. Green beans need constant picking or they'll stop flowering and producing new beans.

Tomatoes, peppers and eggplants need regular moisture to perform best as well.

