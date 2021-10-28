Proctor's Garden: There's still time to save summer bulbs

The ideal place to store bulbs is in a cool, completely dark basement room.

DENVER — Tropical summer bloomers such as cannas, dahlias and gladiolus aren't hardy here. They won't survive the winter. It's not too late to save them--and save money.

Even if the tops have frosted, the bulbs are still likely just fine. Dig them up out of the ground or from pots. Cut off that dead top growth and put the bulbs in loosely-tied plastic bags. Don't forget to label them.

If the bulbs are planted in small pots that can be easily lifted, leave them in their pots.

Aside from cannas, dahlias and gladiolus, you can also save montbretia, pineapple lilies, acidanthera and oxalis.

The trick now is to store them for winter. The ideal place is a cool, completely dark basement room. Figure out a place that works for you that is cool but doesn't freeze. The idea is to keep the bulbs dormant. Check on them every month to make sure they haven't shriveled. Sprinkle them with water if necessary.

Cannas multiply fairly well so you can divide them next spring as you plant them. Saving all these bulbs is well worth the trouble.

