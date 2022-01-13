Start your garden prep now with seed catalogs

For gardeners, seed catalogs are the best part of January.

DENVER — For gardeners, seed catalogs are the best part of January. We can explore them and use them as a blueprint for spring.

If you don't receive seed catalogs by mail, you can request them. Do an online search for "seed companies." You'll find dozens.

Go to their sites and request a physical catalog. I prefer to start with the catalog, make my choices and then order online. Some prefer to shop completely online.

I order lots of weird seeds. Sometimes they're a great success; others are abject failures. So what kinds of seeds are you most likely to have success with? That's the question.

Most vegetable seeds are relatively large and easy to handle. When and where to start them is another matter.

Cool season crops and warm season crops are treated differently. Your peas, lettuce and spinach are already growing outside before it's time to start peppers and tomatoes indoors. Almost all vegetable seeds are fairly easy to germinate. It's important to have a timeline.

You'll need a similar timeline for flowers. Some are best started outside while others are best sown indoors ahead of the last frost. Do your homework. Read the seed packets.

If you're new to growing flowers from seed, these are my picks for the easiest: marigolds, zinnias, sunflowers, calendula, ageratum, stock, bachelor buttons and cosmos.

