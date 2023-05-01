Proctor's Garden: Seed ordering savvy

Here are some tips on how to find the best seeds for your spring garden.

DENVER — It's seed-ordering season. Catalogues are arriving in the mail and gardeners dream of spring.

Before you place your orders, go through the seeds you already have on hand. Most seeds remain viable for several years but germination rates drop after a few years. If you've saved your seeds in a cool, dark, dry place, you may be in good shape. Some store seeds in plastic containers or even the freezer.

Some people prefer hard copies of catalogues but almost all seed companies have an online presence. I like to make my initial choices from the catalogues and then go to the websites. If you've never ordered seeds, you can request a catalogue online. It helps to know the names of the major seed companies but if you don't, go about it another way. For example, google "marigold seeds" and you'll find many merchants.

There are also specialist seed companies that have a narrower focus - things like heirloom varieties, native plants or tomatoes.

Order early because some varieties sell out quickly. Some types of seeds also need to be started early, such as pansies, dianthus and annual foxglove.

