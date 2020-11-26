Proctor's Garden: Spruce up your porch for Thanksgiving

With the removal of dead plants and a couple of additions, your porch can come alive — even in late autumn.

DENVER — I couldn't stand the dead plants by my door, so I spruced things up. You can too.

I still have nice pots of blooming pansies, so I started with those.

Pumpkins, gourds and squash add shape and color.

It was the garden, however, that provided a wealth of material. Bare branches and ornamental grasses are obvious choices.

Then ramble through your dried perennials to find dried flower heads and seed pods. The textures are just right for the season. These were jammed into pots half full of soil to keep them upright. It's easy to make your own unique combinations of dried materials.

Though many of us will be celebrating Thanksgiving differently, you can still add some seasonal beauty to your porch.

