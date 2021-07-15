Tour Rob Proctor's garden while helping pets in need

Proceeds from the tour benefit the Dumb Friends League.

DENVER — Proctor's Garden is now open every Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. The address is 3030 West 45th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211. No tickets are required; just show up. A $10 donation is requested to benefit Dumb Friends League.

When you visit, you'll note how the borders are edged to prevent grass from invading. This is the method used in England and Australia and has served me well for 25 years. It's far more effective than physical barriers, which grass can go over or under. And it's nearly impossible to get rid of grass in beds once it's invaded. But grass can't grow off a cliff.

Edge your beds

The cliff edging is simple. Cut a gutter around each bed. Use a flat spade and a board (or stakes and string) for a clean, straight line. Cut straight down to six inches or more to edge the grass. Remove and compost the turf trimmings.

Clean the gutter and trim back any plants within three to six inches of the edge. Use a trowel or Japanese fisherman's knife with a serrated edge to scrape along the edge. This makes the sides flat and removes any clinging roots.

Re-cut and renew the edging every year to keep the gutter deep and prevent grass roots from heading into the beds. Prevention is far easier in the long run than dealing with grass-invested beds.

