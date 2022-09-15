Try this to keep summer herbs fresh into winter

There may only be a week left in summer, but there is still plenty to do in the garden.

DENVER — The heat and the beetles have abated. The weather's beautiful and we can relax and enjoy the fruits of our labor. Almost.

Make sure to water container plants thoroughly. At this point, the pots are filled with a mass of thirsty roots.

Deadhead flowers to keep them blooming. Remove ugly leaves. Then take photos. You can look back on them this winter. This may prove therapeutic as well as useful as you plan your seed orders for next year.

Keep your vegetables picked to keep them producing. Consider learning how to can vegetables. Many vegetables can also be frozen.

Herbs such as basil can be frozen in water. Place several leaves in each cell of an ice cube tray. After they freeze, pop them out and store them in a Ziploc bag for winter use in soups and stews. They will taste fresh and far superior to dried herbs.

Keep your birdbath clean. Birds need a source of fresh water throughout the year.

They'll be many projects to do as fall arrives but for now take it a bit easy … almost.

