COLORADO, USA — We’re heading into pumpkin season, when we like to create a fall-themed display on our porches or patios.

If you want to do more than just place a few pumpkins on the porch, you can combine plants with other objects that put a fall welcome by the door.

Mother Nature gives us inspiration with a variety of colors and textures in the changing leaves on trees, ornamental grasses and fall plants. As the seasons change, it’s a fun time to decorate our outdoor spaces with fun planters and seasonal plants.

You can take advantage of fall items such as straw, corn stalks and of course pumpkins to work them into your fall plant décor. But you can also use some things NOT found in nature to create a planter that reflects other fall interests. For example, an old football can become an interesting planter for game day entertaining!

If you don’t have a large yard — or don’t have a yard at all, you can still decorate for autumn. You can do a lot with a limited amount of space — you don’t need a dozen pumpkins to say FALL!

It’s better to have a little variety, including plants and other fall items like pumpkins and gourds, that you can pull together in a small arrangement. As for planter style, metals are still trendy. Go for a rustic look with a tin bucket or a wire basket with a burlap liner, or look for fall-themed containers like pumpkin shaped planters that are fun and add some more color.

When you visit your local garden center, look for fall-flowering plants and cold-hardy greenery that you can combine for a great look that reflects the time of year.

It’s time to say goodbye to petunias and bring in plants that reflect the season and do well in the cooler nights: mums, pansies, violas, ornamental cabbages and kale are good choices. You can also use perennials like sedum and heuchera (coral bells). They are well-suited to the cooling weather and provide not just color but interesting texture.

