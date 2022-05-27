It’s planting season – plant water-wise 'smart' trees and shrubs

Here are some suggestions for plants that will add color to your landscape without needing a lot of water.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — The ground is warm, we shouldn't have any more freezes (fingers crossed), sprinkler systems are turned on and nurseries are getting truck deliveries of new plants daily.

Now is a great time to visit your local nursery or garden center and check out some of spring's best "smart" plants.

Local nurseries and garden centers do a great job of bringing in plants that are "smart" for this area. This means that they are plants that have been shown to work in Colorado.

In our dry climate we need to plant trees and plants that will thrive in our semi-arid state.

Smart means water wise, but it also also means beautiful flowering trees and shrubs that add color to your landscape.

Plant native and drought-resistant plants, trees and shrubs. These can handle the heat, the clay and the lack of moisture we have and still thrive.

Five examples of "smart" trees and shrubs

1. Western or Northern Catalpa

2. Gambel Oak

3. Silver Fountain Butterfly Bush

4. Arnold Red Honeysuckle

5. Yellow flowering or Golden Currant

With warmer weather hopefully here to stay, get your drought-tolerant xeric and native plants in the ground as soon as you can!

Information courtesy Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado. For help with designing, installing or maintaining your garden or landscape, go to ALCC's Web site at www.alcc.com and click on find a landscape professional.