ARVADA - When looking for the perfect home people want function, but they also want that thing that makes it special just for them.

The home on Hidden Lake in Arvada was just that for Jim Dascalos and his wife when they bought it 29 years ago.

A small ad in the Denver Post advertised a home on a lake in Arvada.

They almost didn't make the showing because of a blizzard, and when they finally got there, the weather was so bad, Hidden Lake was actually hidden.

"We knew it was there, but we couldn't see it," said Dascalos.

It wasn't the lake views that sold the home, but rather the people who lived there first.

Fred and Fae Taylor build the five-bedroom, four-bath lake house in the '60s. The couple were Vaudeville comedians, some of Denver's first ever TV stars.

"That's exactly why we bought it," said Dascalos.

It just so happens that on his fifth birthday, Dascalos was chosen to be a contestant on the Fred 'n' Fae show.

He is still bragging about how much of a "coveted thing" it was to be chosen. But 29 years later, after a son and many weddings and baptisms in their backyard, they are ready to let go of the home and its history.

But not without some changes of their own.

"Fred and fae it turns out we're very diminutive in size," said Dascalos. "The fixtures and the counters and everything about it was very small - I mean the shower heads would come out around your nose."

There were owners in between Fred and Fae and the Dascalos family, but the home hadn't been remodeled before Jim bought it. They also added some personal flair by turning the bomb shelter into a wine room. The Arvada home goes on the market through Kentwood Real Estate on Saturday for about 1.2 million.

