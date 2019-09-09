AURORA, Colo. — Visiting Summer Valley, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza restaurant and taphouse to a dry cleaners.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Summer Valley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Wood Paddle Pizza and Tap

Topping the list is Wood Paddle Pizza and Tap. Located at 17060 E. Quincy Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp.

Wood-fired pizzas and craft beers are featured at the restaurant. The menu includes a New England pizza with béchamel sauce, clams, bacon and fingerling potatoes and a prosciutto pizza with Parmesan, artichokes and mozzarella. Sixteen beers are on tap.

2. Endless Grind Coffee

Next up is Endless Grind Coffee, situated at 17070 E. Quincy Ave. With four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The coffee shop and micro roaster features freshly roasted coffee and twice a month offers a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Specialty coffees include coconut cream pie, with coconut and vanilla and raspberry truffle, with raspberry and white chocolate. The menu also offers paninis, croissants, waffles and muffins.

3. Dry Clean USA

Dry Clean USA is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 17062 E. Quincy Ave., 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.

The chain business offers cleaning services for everything from military uniforms and wedding gowns to suede and custom comforters.

