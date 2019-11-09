DENVER — Spending time in Mar Lee? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local outposts, from multiple Vietnamese restaurants to a Mexican cafe.

1. Pho Le

Topping the list is Vietnamese eatery Pho Le, which offers noodles and soups. Located at 1195 S. Federal Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 2000, this well-loved restaurant serves an array of classic Vietnamese and Asian dishes, ranging from shrimp rolls, grilled meat skewers and wonton soup to a variety of phở options, rice plates and vermicelli noodles.

2. Bambu

Next up is Bambu, a cafe to score bubble tea, coffee, juices and smoothies, situated at 1147 S. Federal Blvd. With four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Bambu specializes in Vietnamese-style Ché beverages, espresso drinks, blended coffees, milk teas, juices and smoothies. Menu items include a Taro Lover Ché drink, oolong sea salt tea with egg pudding, hazelnut mocha Vietnamese coffee and fresh passion fruit juice.

3. Tacos Junior

Mexican taqueria Tacos Junior is another fantastic choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1280 S. Sheridan Blvd., four stars out of 79 reviews.

Popular items to try here include the al pastor tacos, empanadas with chorizo, huaraches, tostadas and the chicharrones tacos with green salsa.

4. Pho 95

Pho 95, a Vietnamese joint that serves soups and vegetarian fare, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,262 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1401 S. Federal Blvd. to give it a taste for yourself.

This popular bistro features an extensive menu brimming with traditional Vietnamese plates and other Asian-inspired food items, including satay pork lettuce wraps, beef stew with vermicelli noodles, a ginger salmon salad and various phở noodle soups.

