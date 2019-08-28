AURORA, Colo. — Shopping for home decor?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top home decor outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for home decor.

Topping the list is Heirlooms Antique Mall. Located at 1947 S. Havana St. in Dayton Triangle, it is the highest-rated home decor spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Meadow Hills' Denver Mattress Co., situated at 4298 S. Parker Road, Suite DM. With four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

HomeGoods, located at 15600 E. Briarwood Circle, Unit E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chain store four stars out of 19 reviews.

Cost Plus World Market, another chain outlet, is also a go-to spot, with four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 23901 E. Orchard Road, Suite G, to see for yourself.

Finally, check out The Local, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the variety store at 6205 S. Main St., D-106.

