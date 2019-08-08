AURORA, Colo. — Looking to sample the best pizza around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Coloradough Pizza

Topping the list is Coloradough Pizza. Located at 15430 E. Smoky Hill Road in Shenandoah, it is the highest-rated pizza spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dad and Dudes Breweria

Next up is Dad and Dudes Breweria, situated at 6730 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite D. With four stars out of 588 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and bar, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gyros King

Meadow Hills' Gyros King, located at 15102 E. Hampden Ave., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek and Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews.

4. Wood Paddle Pizza and Tap

Wood Paddle Pizza and Tap in Summer Valley is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 17060 E. Quincy Ave. to see for yourself.

5. MOD Pizza

Last but not least, over in Tallyn's Reach, check out MOD Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast-casual spot at 23890 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 10.

