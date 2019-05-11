AURORA, Colo. — Got a hankering for salads?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Masha and The Bear

First on the list is Masha and the Bear. Located at 12101 E. Iliff Ave., Suite M, in Heather Ridge, the Russian restaurant is the highest-rated salad spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.

2. Coco Loco

Next up is Dayton Triangle's Coco Loco, situated at 2353 S. Havana St., Suite D14. With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dion's

Dion's, a chain outlet located at 25750 E. Arapahoe Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 137 reviews.

4. Uncle Maddio's Pizza

An outpost of the chain Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Village East, is another go-to, with four stars out of 126 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10601 E. Garden Drive, Suite 105, to see for yourself.

5. MAD Greens

Check out MAD Greens, a chain outlet, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 23973 E. Prospect Ave., Suite D.

