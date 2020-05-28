$1,000 apartments you can snag in Aurora this month

From budget apartments to luxury apartments, here's what you can get locally by price point, with photos and amenities.

AURORA, Colo. — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Aurora if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

> Video above: How to many a studio apartment work in Colorado.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

2345 Emporia St. (North Aurora)

Listed at $933/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2345 Emporia St.

The unit comes with air conditioning. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11300 E. 16th Ave. (North Aurora)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 11300 E. 16th Ave. It's listed for $944/month for its 700 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10785 E. Exposition Ave. (Expo Park)

Here's a 480-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10785 E. Exposition Ave. that's going for $966/month.

The apartment has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $100 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2517 Kingston St. (North Aurora)

Next, check out this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2517 Kingston St. It's listed for $995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, additional storage space and outdoor space. Animals are not permitted. Expect a $100 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1585 Moline St. (North Aurora)

Located at 1585 Moline St., here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $995/month.

In the residence, the listing promises central heating. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Aurora.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.