AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Aurora if you've got a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2337 S. Blackhawk St. (Heather Gardens)

Listed at $1,722/month, this 960-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2337 S. Blackhawk St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

151 S. Joliet Circle (Highline Villages)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 151 S. Joliet Circle. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 1,190 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and a swimming pool. The residence also has a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $14.50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

4227 S. Uravan St. (Carriage Place)

Here's a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house at 4227 S. Uravan St. that's also going for $1,750/month.

The house has a deck, outdoor space and additional storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $45 application fee and a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

4736 S. Buchanan St. (Tollgate Crossing)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 4736 S. Buchanan St. It, too, is listed for $1,750/month.

The building boasts on-site management. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet in the furnished residence. This rental is dog-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

1600 Clinton St. (North Aurora)

Located at 1600 Clinton St., here's a 950-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,750/month.

The listing promises carpeted floors in the apartment. Pets may be considered.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

