Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Denver if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Humboldt St. South (Cheesman Park)

Listed at $1,005/month, this studio apartment is located at 1431 Humboldt St. South.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a resident lounge and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

850 Cherry St. (Hale)

Here's a 450-square-foot studio apartment at 850 Cherry St. that's going for $1,020/month.

The unit has air conditioning and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

7201 Leetsdale Drive (Washington Virginia Vale)

Here's a 617-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7201 Leetsdale Drive that's going for $1,030/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. The listing also promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

