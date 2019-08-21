Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Denver if you're on a budget of up to $3,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Here's a 1,237-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 2080 California St. that's going for $3,010/month.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building features a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

Next, check out this 1,126-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 1750 Little Raven St. It's listed for $3,070/month.

The building boasts a gym. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $200 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 3860 Tennyson St. It's listed for $3,028/month for its 1,070 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

