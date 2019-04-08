DENVER —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Denver if you've got a budget of $3,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 99 E. Arizona Ave. It's listed for $3,420/month for its 1,428 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Next, check out this 1,296-square-foot two-bedroom apartment that's located at 2450 S. University Blvd. It's listed for $3,435/month.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Located at 1923 Grove St., here's a 1,718-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $3,440/month.

In the residence, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site management and a business center. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Listed alsoat $3,440/month, this 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3222 E. First Ave.

Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

