Apartments for rent in Denver: What will $3,800 get you?

DENVER — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Denver if you're on a budget of up to $3,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1259 Kalamath St. (Lincoln Park)

Listed at $3,740/month, this 1,550-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1259 Kalamath St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space and garage parking. This property is dog-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

1770 Chestnut Place (Lower Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 1770 Chestnut Place. It's listed for $3,742/month for its 751 square feet.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and a gym. In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

1447 Ivy St. (Montclair)

Next, check out this 2,086-square-foot three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse that's located at 1447 Ivy St. It's listed for $3,750/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the townhouse. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

861 Elm St. (Hale)

Located at 861 Elm St., here's a 2,429-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's also listed for $3,750/month.

In the residence, you can expect stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

