DENVER — Curious where Denver's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.

Little Beast Street Food

This street vendor and traditional American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American spots saw a median 2% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Little Beast Street Food saw a formidable 133.3% increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.

It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Post Oak Barbecue has seen a 43.8% increase in reviews, and Ivy on 7th and Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger have seen 15.9% and 6.3% increases, respectively.

Located at 2730 E. Colfax Ave., Little Beast Street Food offers burgers, tacos and more.

Little Beast Street Food is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Serene Cuisine Of India

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Serene Cuisine Of India, the bar and Indian and vegetarian spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Bars' on Yelp saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, Serene Cuisine Of India bagged a 39.3% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Denver's bar scene: The Goods saw a 5.3% increase in reviews.

Open at 2070 S. University Blvd. since June, Serene Cuisine Of India offers Tandoori, chicken, Tandoori Shrimp and more among its specialties.

Serene Cuisine Of India is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Welton Room

The Welton Room is also making waves. Open at 2590 Welton St., the cocktail bar, which offers coffee and tea and more, has seen a 61.5% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.5% for all businesses tagged 'Cocktail Bars' on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Welton Room's review count increased by more than 180%.

The Welton Room offers craft cocktails and a coffee bar for its clientele. Over the past month, it's maintained a terrific five-star rating among Yelpers.

The Welton Room is open from 3 p.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 3 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Woodie Fisher

Woodie Fisher is the city's buzziest New American spot by the numbers.

The New American spot, which opened at 1999 Chestnut Place, increased its new review count by 27.8% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.5% for the Yelp category 'American (New).' It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.2 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Officers Club has seen a 13.2% increase in reviews.

With four stars on Yelp, Woodie Fisher offers Icelandic cod, a smoked pork short rib and more on its dinner menu.

Woodie Fisher is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Birdcall

Birdcall is currently on the upswing in the sandwich category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as 'Sandwiches' on Yelp saw a median 2.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, this chicken shop, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, increased its new reviews by 10.1% — with its Yelp rating improving from four stars to 4.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 180% on a month-to-month basis.

Open for business at 1535 E. Evans Ave. since 2018, Birdcall offers a Buffalo chicken sandwich, a Southern chicken sandwich and more.

Birdcall is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.