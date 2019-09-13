AURORA, Colo. — In search of a new favorite Italian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Bettola Bistro

Topping the list is Bettola Bistro. Located at 10253 E. Iliff Ave. in Dayton Triangle, the wine bar, cocktail bar and Italian spot is the highest-rated restaurant of its kind in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp.

2. Uncle Maddios Pizza

Village East's Uncle Maddios Pizza, located at 10601 E. Garden Drive, Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, four stars out of 123 reviews.

3. Dellanno's Deli & Pizza

Dellanno's Deli & Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6820 S. Liverpool St., Unit B, to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.