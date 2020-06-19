Aurora's 4 best spots to score affordable Mexican food

Here's a rundown of top affordable Mexican restaurants in the city, with ratings, photos and more. Did your favorite make the cut?

AURORA, Colo. — Craving Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Tacos Selene

Photo: Carly W./Yelp

Topping the list is Tacos Selene. Located at 15343 E. Sixth Ave., Suite A, in Laredo Highline, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated cheap Mexican restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 363 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information about Tacos Selene, which offers options like barbacoa, asada and al pastor tacos.

"Our food is vibrant, delicious, fresh and fun. It is also colourful, spicy and uses an amazing array of chillies, both fresh and dried," the business states on its Yelp page.

2. Tacos El Metate

Photo: Tamara S./Yelp

Next is Horseshoe Park's Tacos El Metate, situated at 1742 S. Chambers Road. With four stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp, the fast food spot, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

The site has lots more information on Tacos El Metate, which opened in April 2017.

Yelper Jenny W., who reviewed Tacos El Metate on March 8, shared, "Oooh their fish tacos are bomb! Both the batter and the fish had great flavor, not just a fried batter taste. The fish seemed very fresh too... They have a sauce bar with six different types, so you can probably find the style you like."

3. Jesus Mexican Taqueria

Photo: Aisha R./Yelp

Aurora Highlands's Jesus Mexican Taqueria, located at 1710 S. Buckley Road, Unit 4, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Mexican spot four stars out of 98 reviews.

Yelper Tabitha N. who reviewed Jesus Mexican Taqueria on Jan. 6, wrote, "The tacos are amazing! I've gotten the asada ones multiple times now. Just what a street taco should be like. Gordita was pretty tasty too. Churros melt in your mouth!"

4. Sabor Mexican Grill

Photo: hyeuju b./Yelp

Sabor Mexican Grill, a Mexican spot, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5350 S. Parker Road to see for yourself.

Yelper Briana P., who reviewed Sabor Mexican Grill on June 13, wrote, "Chicken flautas were beyond decent, served on a bed of shredded lettuce...They have this dried queso fresco mix that works as a beautiful garnish. They include complimentary guacamole, sour cream free, and chips."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.