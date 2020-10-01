AURORA, Colo. — In search of a new favorite karaoke spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top karaoke spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for karaoke.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Muse Noraebang and Cafe

First on the list is Muse Noraebang and Cafe. Located at 2222 S. Havana St., Suite D, in Village East, it is the highest-rated karaoke spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

2. Family Karaoke

Next up is Family Karaoke, situated at 2760 S. Havana St., Unit RS. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Century Karaoke Asian Cafe

Dayton Triangle's Century Karaoke Asian Cafe, located at 1555 S. Havana St., Unit B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese and karaoke spot 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the Aurora area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Last year, average daily transactions at bars and lounges rose to 35 per business on Saturdays, over twice the average on Mondays.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.