Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most noteworthy beer bars in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're thirsty for a quality brew.

First up is North Aurora's Cheluna Brewing Co., situated at 2501 Dallas St. With 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and beer bar has proven to be a local favorite.

Heather Ridge's Casa Gutierrez, located at 12131 E. Iliff Ave., Suite D, is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar and Mexican restaurant, which offers seafood and other Mexican food items, four stars out of 136 reviews.

Bookmakers Burgers + Bourbon + Brews, a sports bar known for burgers, beer, whiskey and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 116 Yelp reviews. Head over to 25791 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 50, to experience it for yourself.

Last but not least, check out Bent Barley Brewing Company, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brew pub and beer tap room at 6200 S. Main St., Suite J-110.

