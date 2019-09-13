AURORA, Colo. — Looking to sample the best juices and smoothies around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Snowl

Topping the list is Snowl. Located at 1930 S. Havana St., Suite 5-6, in Village East, it is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp.

2. 5280 Banh Mi and Grill

Next up is Meadow Wood's 5280 Banh Mi and Grill, situated at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit A. With 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. TBaar

Aurora Hills' TBaar, located at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 123A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop five stars out of 30 reviews.

4. Coco Loco

Coco Loco in Dayton Triangle is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2353 S. Havana St., Suite D14, to see for yourself.

5. Wonder Tea

Finally, in Aurora Hills, check out Wonder Tea, which has earned four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 12303 E. Mississippi Ave.

