AURORA, Colo. —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Jewell Heights - Hoffman Heights are hovering around $875, compared to a $981 one-bedroom median for Aurora as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Jewell Heights - Hoffman Heights rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,149/month, this 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom space is located at 1389 Quari St.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 13033 E. 14th Place, is listed for $1,225/month for its 830 square feet.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and both air conditioning and central heating. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 13711 E. Richthofen Circle, which, at 820 square feet, is going for $1,337/month.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet in the furnished apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

