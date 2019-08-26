Jefferson Park is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Jefferson Park look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Jefferson Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Denver neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2728 W. 24th Ave.

Listed at $1,175/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2728 W. 24th Ave., is 12.0 percent less than the $1,335/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Jefferson Park.

The building features on-site laundry; in the unit, expect to find central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a $45 application fee and a $400 security deposit.

2821 W. 24th Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2821 W. 24th Ave., is listed for $1,225/month.

The unit comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. This rental doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2800 W. 26th Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2800 W. 26th Ave., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and both air conditioning and central heating. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $45 application fee and a $400 security deposit.

