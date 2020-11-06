Check out the 4 most popular spots in Denver's Wash Park neighborhood

Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.

DENVER — Looking to uncover all that Washington Park has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Washington Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery

Topping the list is Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery, which offers coffee, tea and more. Located at 1020 S. Gaylord St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 727 reviews on Yelp.

Everyday baked breakfast pastries include muffins, scones, croissants, doughnuts and strudel. For dessert, check out the wide selection of cookies, cakes, brownies, pies and French macarons.

2. Fingers & Toes Nail Retreat

Next up is nail salon Fingers & Toes Nail Retreat, situated at 743 S. University Blvd. With four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The beauty spot offers several types of manicures and pedicures, such as organic or healing treatments, as well as nail art and repair services.

3. Max Gill & Grill

Traditional American spot Max Gill & Grill, which offers seafood, sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1052 S. Gaylord St., four stars out of 551 reviews.

Menu highlights include several types of lobster roll sandwiches, Baja fish tacos, fried shrimp, roasted chicken and Alaskan halibut. The tiki bar serves draft beer, wine and cocktails.

4. Bang Salon

Bang Salon is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1207 E. Alameda Ave. to see for yourself.

The hair salon offers cutting, coloring and styling services for men and women. Facials, eyelash lifts and microblading services are also available.

