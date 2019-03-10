AURORA, Colo. — Looking to uncover all that Dayton Triangle has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian bistro to a pool hall.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dayton Triangle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bettola Bistro

Topping the list is Bettola Bistro. Located at 10253 E. Iliff Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp.

Steamed mussels, risotto with creamed spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and asiago cheese and shrimp scampi linguine are among the entree options. Desserts include ricotta pound cake and pistachio pannacotta.

2. Cody's Cafe And Bar

Next up is ICody's Cafe and Bar, situated at 10203 E. Iliff Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The fusion restaurant offers tapas, pizzas and salads. Among the entrees are microbrew battered fish and chips, lemongrass sausage penne, honey sesame Alaskan cod and seafood bouillabaisse.

3. Rack'em Billiards & Sports Bar

Rack'em Billiards & Sports Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1919 S. Havana St., four stars out of 24 reviews.

The pool and poker hall hosts tournaments and league play and offers other games, including darts, plus a bar and snacks.

4. Bubba's 33

Bubba's 33 is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 159 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2270 S. Parker Road to see for yourself.

Wings, fried cheese, burgers, chicken nachos, kale quinoa salad and a variety of pizzas are on offer.

