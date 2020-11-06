Craving sandwiches? Here are Denver's top 4 options

Check to see if your favorite sandwich spot made the list.

DENVER — Need more sandwiches in your life? We all do!

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich hot spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Snooze, an A.m. Eatery

First up is Lower Downtown's Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, a member of the chain, situated at 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 150. With 4.5 stars out of 1,016 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Hops & Pie

Hops & Pie, a beer bar that offers pizza and sandwiches in Berkeley, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 924 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3920 Tennyson St. to see for yourself.

3. The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

Over in Hampden, check out The Bagel Deli & Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 704 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and eatery, which offers bagels, sandwiches and more, at 6439 E. Hampden Ave.

4. Denver Biscuit Co.

And then there's a city location of the Colorado chain Denver Biscuit Co., a Berkeley favorite with 4.5 stars out of 522 reviews. Stop by 4275 Tennyson St. to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.