DENVER — The number of crime reports in Denver saw an overall increase last month for the fifth month in a row, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources.

Incidents rose by about 2%, from 8,050 in July up to 8,207 in August. Despite last month's uptick, crime reports remain about even with the same month last year. Crime tends to follow similar patterns over time with seasonal ups and downs, making a year-over-year comparison most relevant.

Burglary and assault incidents increased the most from the previous month. Burglary rose from 389 reported incidents in July to 449 in August, and has grown by 54 incidents since August of last year. Assault cases went up from 587 to 630 for the month, or a 7.3% increase. Assault reports are up even more from a year ago.

While somewhat smaller categories, there was also a notable percentage increase last month in rape or sexual assault cases, from 22 incidents per month up to 54, and in robbery, from 99 up to 130. Both rape or sexual assault and robbery cases have increased since the same month last year.

There were seven homicide reports last month, and 179 weapons offenses. Homicide cases have gone up by about 75% since August of last year, and weapons offenses have increased by about 14%.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn last month, theft reports decreased from 1,006 to 935. Auto theft incidents fell from 484 to 438, and vandalism incidents went down from 566 to 521. Theft incidents have seen an overall upward trend since the same time last year, while auto theft reports have gone down.

When it comes to crime patterns in different areas of the city, the largest increases last month occurred in Civic Center, Lodo and Stapleton. Wellshire, Valverde and Sun Valley also saw considerable percentage increases in crime offenses for the month, although they continue to have lower overall crime levels. Over the past year, crime has risen the most in Montclair, and has had the biggest decline in Hampden.

Fridays, Thursdays and Mondays saw the most crime incidents last month. The largest increase from the previous month occurred on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, while incidents on Wednesdays, Mondays and Tuesdays went down. Comparing times of day, early afternoon, late afternoon and midday continue to see the most crime incidents on average each day.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology.