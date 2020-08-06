Denver's 3 best outlets to score low-priced vegetarian food

Here's a rundown of top affordable vegetarian restaurants in Denver in June, with ratings, photos and more.

DENVER — Craving a fine vegetarian meal, but don't want to empty your wallet?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent sources for affordable vegetarian fare around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fulfill your urges on a budget.

1. Phở OK

Photo: Allie R./Yelp

Topping the list is Phở OK. Located at 890 S. Monaco Parkway, Unit 8, in Washington Virginia Vale, the Vietnamese restaurant, which specializes in soups and noodles, is the highest-rated destination for low-cost vegetarian cuisine in Denver, boasting four stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp.

"I have eaten at almost all the phở places in Denver, and this is by far the best," wrote Zakk D., who reviewed Phở OK on Jan. 29. "The menu has a lot of options as well for people with food sensitivities. ... They will personally help you find something that matches your diet."

Yelper Johanna G. added, "I love this phở place! ... Their veggie phở is phenomenal, along with their fried veggie dumplings!"

2. Superfruit Republic

Photo: Superfruit Republic/Yelp

Next up is Uptown's Superfruit Republic, situated at 1776 N. Broadway, Suite 115. With four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian eatery, which serves juices, smoothies and açai bowls, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

"The perfect start to your workout or workday, Superfruit Republic is a fast-casual café specializing in delicious açai bowls packed with nutritious ingredients," states the history section of the business' Yelp profile. "Whether you're just starting the day or in need of an afternoon pick-me-up, our yummy bowls are the answer. We only carry the best organic and natural products, from our superfruit açai base to our goji berries and shredded coconut toppings."

"It all starts with fresh fruit: locally sourced, seasonally inspired, incredibly fresh fruit. And after that, the rest is pretty much up to you," it continues on Yelp in the section about specialties. "Charging up with an açai bowl, smoothie, or hot bowl, you can choose from one of our signature menu items or build your own amazing creation. While you're ordering, you'll find that our menu is packed with local, organic and nutritional ingredients, and you'll leave confident that your meal will be as healthy as it is tasty."

3. Serendipity Coffee Bar

Photo: Serendipity Coffee Bar/Yelp

Finally, LoDo's Serendipity Coffee Bar, settled at 1536 Wynkoop St., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the economical cafe, which offers coffee, tea, breakfast, brunch, vegetarian food and more, 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

Regarding what the business is known for, Serendipity Coffee Bar "[Specializes] in locally roasted coffee drinks, including espresso, drip coffee, cold brew, pour-over and French press," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

The business also provides "Made-from-scratch breakfast, lunch and snack items with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options."

