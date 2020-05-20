Yelp data reveals top 4 Denver delis

Here's a rundown of the top delis in Denver in May. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Looking to try the top delis around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

First on the list is The Bagel Deli & Restaurant. Located at 6439 E. Hampden Ave. in Hampden, the deli and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, is the highest-rated deli in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 704 reviews on Yelp.

2. New Saigon Bakery & Deli

Athmar Park's New Saigon Bakery & Deli, located at 640 S. Federal Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Vietnamese spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 263 reviews.

3. Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen

Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, a deli and breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels and more in Five Points, is another go-to, with four stars out of 724 Yelp reviews. Head over to 725 E. 26th Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Leven Deli

Over in Civic Center, check out Leven Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and wine bar offering sandwiches and more at 123 W. 12th Ave.

