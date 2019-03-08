AURORA, Colo. — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mediterranean fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest Mediterranean outlets around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Topping the list is Cafe Paprika. Located at 13160 E. Mississippi Ave. in Utah Park, the Moroccan, Mediterranean and halal spot is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 452 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Kingsborough's Athenian Restaurant, situated at 15350 E. Iliff Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp, the Greek eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

Dayton Triangle's Koshari Time, located at 1155 S. Havana St., Suite 35, is another excellent choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean, vegetarian and halal cafe five stars out of 42 reviews.

Gyros King, a Greek and Mediterranean dining establishment that also offers pizza and more in Meadow Hills, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 156 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15102 E. Hampden Ave., Suite B to give it a try for yourself.

Last but not least, there's Saj Mediterranean Grill, a Dayton Triangle favorite with four stars out of 171 reviews. Stop by 2300 S. Parker Road to hit up the Mediterranean joint next time you're in the mood.

