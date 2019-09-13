DENVER —

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new joint in town to get your fix. The fresh addition to Sloan Lake, called Snarfburger, is located at 2535 Federal Blvd.

Snarfburger serves up classic made-to-order hamburgers. On the menu, expect to see items like single and double traditional burgers, a veggie burger, hot dogs, assorted sandwiches, french fries, onion rings and milkshakes.

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Snarfburger has gotten a good response thus far.

Scott P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new eatery on Sept. 3, wrote, 'Bottom line is that you are going to [have] a nice, juicy, messy burger for a great price.'

Yelper Gerard M. added, “I cannot overstate how good these juicy, tasty burgers are.'

Head on over to check it out: Snarfburger is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

