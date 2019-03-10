DENVER — Visiting West Highland, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from multiple pizzerias to a seafood market.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in West Highland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pizzeria Locale

Topping the list is Italian joint Pizzeria Locale. Located at 3484 W. 32nd Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp.

Pizzeria Locale specializes in traditional Italian-style pizzas inspired by the streets of Naples, and is known for its innovative baking method that prepares fresh pizzas in only three minutes.

2. Sassafras American Eatery

Next up is Southern, Cajun and Creole cafe Sassafras American Eatery, situated at 3927 W. 32nd Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 957 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for a variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch plates such as chicken fried eggs with bison hash, shrimp and grits, a green tomato po'boy, smoked mushroom macaroni and cheese, biscuits and gravy, Creole jambalaya and a sassafras Caesar salad.

3. Blue Pan Pizza

Blue Pan Pizza, a pizzeria, is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3930 W. 32nd Ave., 4.5 stars out of 524 reviews.

Primarily known for its Detroit-style pizzas, Blue Pan Pizza features an array of pizza options and other Italian-inspired dishes on its menu, ranging from house-made meatballs, caprese, eggplant parmigiana and an antipasto salad to Chicago thin crust pizzas and New York pizza slices.

4. Brazen Neighborhood Eatery

Brazen Neighborhood Eatery, a New American bistro, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 452 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4450 W. 38th Ave. to give it a go for yourself.

Popular items to try here include the roasted beet salad, pork belly, deviled eggs, mushroom toast, grilled octopus and tomato-braised meatballs, complete with Parmesan cheese and creamy polenta.

5. Seafood Landing

Finally, there's Seafood Landing, a local favorite with five stars out of 131 reviews. Stop by 3457 W. 32nd Ave. to hit up the fish market next time you're in the neighborhood.

According to its website, Seafood Landing offers a selection of fresh, restaurant-quality fish, shellfish and other fare from the sea, along with Black Angus steaks.

