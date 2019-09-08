Food trends come and go. So, how can you tell which tastes are trending today?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.

Open since June, this smokehouse and traditional American joint, which specializes in barbecue, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American restaurants saw a median 2.3% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Post Oak Barbecue saw a striking 227.8% increase, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 4000 Tennyson St. in Berkeley, Post Oak Barbecue offers Texas-style barbecue and smoked meats in a family-friendly, fast-casual setting, along with a full bar and sides that are made from scratch in-house.

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about City Park West's DC Pie Co., the bar and pizzeria is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Bars' on Yelp saw a median 1.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, DC Pie Co. bagged a 13.7% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.5 times more reviews than expected, based on its past performance.

Open at 2223 E. Colfax Ave. since 2018, DC Pie Co. is best known for its Brooklyn-style pizzas and salads made from fresh ingredients. The pizzeria also offers a daily happy hour, wine, draft beer and a selection of naturally flavored sodas on its menu, including options like blueberry and basil or jalapeño and citrus.

Highland Tap and Burger of Northwest Denver's Highlands is also making waves. Open since 2010 at 2219 W. 32nd Ave., the well-established sports bar and restaurant, which serves burgers, chicken wings and more, has seen a 1.8% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2% for all businesses tagged 'Burgers' on Yelp.

Highland Tap and Burger features an extensive menu of burgers, libations, sandwiches, wings and assorted sides, in addition to a list of vegetarian fare. Over the past month, it's maintained an average rating of 3.5 stars on Yelp.

Lowry Field's Lowry Beer Garden is the city's buzziest sandwich destination by the numbers.

Settled at 7577 E. Academy Blvd., the well-established beer garden, which offers burgers, sandwiches and beer, increased its new review count by 3.3% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.2% for the Yelp category 'Sandwiches.' It outperformed the previous month by gaining eight times more reviews than expected, based on past performance.

Lowry Beer Garden offers a massive, open-air communal space inspired by Oktoberfest, where patrons can enjoy a locally handcrafted beer with casual eats such as fried pickles, gourmet bratwurst, burgers, pretzels and french fries.

