Here are Aurora's top 4 Hawaiian spots

AURORA, Colo — In search of a new favorite Hawaiian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Hawaiian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. L & L Hawaiian Barbeque

Topping the list is a location of the L & L Hawaiian Barbeque chain. Located at 14221 E. Cedar Ave., Unit C in City Center North, the Hawaiian spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated Hawaiian restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 582 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Poke Story

Next up is The Poke Story, situated at 23955 E. Plaza Ave., Unit G-103. With 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score poke has proved to be a local favorite.

3. L&L Hawaiian Mixplate

L&L Hawaiian Mixplate, located at 5650 S. Chambers Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Hawaiian spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 16 reviews.

4. Poke Concept

Poke Concept, a fast food spot that offers poke and more in City Center North, is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14302 E. Cedar Ave., Unit B to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing strategy. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants grew to 63 per business on Saturdays, compared to 44 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

