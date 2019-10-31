AURORA, Colo. — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business health for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants rose to $27 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Pearl Of Siam

First on the list is Pearl of Siam. Located at 18660 E. Hampden Ave., it is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 567 reviews on Yelp.

2. Thai Flavor

Next up is Aurora Hills' Thai Flavor, situated at 1014 S. Peoria St. With four stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cherry Thai

Cherry Thai, located at 13710 E. Quincy Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews.

4. East China Asian Cuisine

East China Asian Cuisine is another go-to, with four stars out of 67 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15510 E. Centretech Parkway to see for yourself.

