Looking for a tasty Japanese meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Tokyo Joe's. Located at 13950 E. Mississippi Ave. in Sable Ridge, it is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.

North Aurora's Misaki, located at 2501 Dallas St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar 4.5 stars out of 148 reviews.

Katsu Ramen in Village East is another go-to, with four stars out of 536 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1930 S. Havana St., Unit 4, to see for yourself.

Also in Village East, check out Chicken Teriyaki, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Japanese spot at 2225 S. Peoria St., Unit B.

Last but not least, there's Saigon Tokyo, a Tollgate Overlook favorite with four stars out of 160 reviews. Stop by 700 S. Buckley Road, Units E and F, to check out the restaurant.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.